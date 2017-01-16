× NC man arrested twice in a week for indecent liberties with children

NEWTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested twice in a week as part of an investigation into child exploitation, WSOC reports.

Donald Blankenship, 46, was first arrested on Wednesday, then again on Friday after authorities said they identified another victim in the investigation. He now faces three counts of indecent liberties with children and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in Missouri, where authorities arrested David Perkins, 33, in connection with sexual exploitation of a minor. The U.S. attorney in Missouri announced that Perkins was charged with sexually assaulting a child in order to produce child pornography.

Investigators then discovered that Perkins may have been doing the same type of activity at Blankenship’s home, so police obtained a search warrant and seized evidence from the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.