NC kids badly burned while roasting marshmallows

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina siblings were consumed in flames after they attempted to roast marshmallows with rubbing alcohol Saturday afternoon.

According to Montrael Williams, he and his siblings were using a lighter, pan and rubbing alcohol to roast the marshmallows when the incident occurred, WRAL reports.

"The bottle went flying the other way and then the juice or the alcohol went flying toward my brother and sister and they caught on fire," Williams said. "I didn't catch on fire because I was at the corner of the table."

The 12-year-old and 8-year-old brother and sister had to be airlifted to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care at Chapel Hill.

Mother Lashandra Moore saw her daughter on fire and was able to help her, but she didn't realize her other son was also on fire.

Luckily, a neighbor was able to stop and help.

"Jaylen's eyes got burned so bad they were blue. They were blue and gray, and he couldn't see," she said.

The children are being treated and the family is awaiting further news.