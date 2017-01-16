‘Nature at its best’: Video shows giant alligator walking through nature center

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Is that you, Godzilla?

Video cameras caught a massive alligator walking through a nature center in Florida on Sunday, WFLA reports.

In a video captured by Kim Joiner, the gator is shown walking past four people, who are all filming the huge creature.

The alligator was estimated to be about 12 feet long, but its exact length was not known.

The video, which Joiner shared on the Circle B Bar Reserve Facebook page, has more than 15,000 shares and 2,600 likes.

“I love Circle B. Nature at its best. Today on MMR,” the post’s caption read.