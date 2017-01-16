Local woman recalls NASA experience through hit movie ‘Hidden Figures’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shirley Ballard Foster celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend watching the hit movie "Hidden Figures." More than just entertainment, Foster said it brought back great memories she had as a 17-year-old.

After high school, Foster took part in a two-year program at the Jobs Center for Women in Charleston, West Virginia.

“The program seemed very intriguing because first of all, I could get a trade, I could get a vocation, I could go to college, and as a female back in 1965, if you become a secretary or whatever that was a good thing,” Foster said.

Foster’s interest and performance in science and math granted her an internship with NASA; one of two teens from Greensboro.

“It was something like a gofer job where you answered the telephone, take paper here, there, everywhere.” Foster said.

But Foster said she also witnessed history -- the launch of Gemini V on Aug. 21, 1965.

“Although I wasn’t a mathematician in that room, I was an intern. I was watching something in history that was about to happen that no other American or very few Americans would ever see,” Foster said.