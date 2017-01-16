× Greensboro police looking for chicken thief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are trying to find out who stole four chickens from a residence on Warren Street.

According to a police incident report obtained by the Greensboro News & Record, at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, the victim told officers that at some point between 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday someone took the chickens from his home in the 300 block of the street.

All the chickens were of different breeds: a Buff Orpington, a Plymouth Rock, a Rhode Island Red and a Gold Comet. The total value of the chickens is $20, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.