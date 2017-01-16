× Gov. Cooper claims talks continue to repeal House Bill 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the YMCA’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday breakfast in Charlotte, Gov. Roy Cooper said he’s been talking to Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore about the possibility of reviving a deal to repeal House Bill 2.

“I think Charlotte has taken the step that Republican leaders wanted them to take,” Cooper said during an interview with WSOC. “Now we need to keep pushing the legislature. The ball is in their court. It is time for them to act.”

FOX8 reached out to both Berger’s and Moore’s offices for a response. Members of Moore’s office said they do not have response to Cooper’s statement.

The legislature met briefly before the end of the year for a special session to repeal the non-discrimination law, commonly referred to as North Carolina’s bathroom bill. The deal fell apart after Republican lawmakers learned of a partial repeal to Charlotte’s ordinance that triggered the legislation. Charlotte fully repealed the ordinance the morning of the special session.

Berger proposed a repeal bill during the special session that had a moratorium attached where local governments could not pass non-discrimination ordinances until a period after the long session. Berger referred to it as a “cool down period,” citing a mistrust between the General Assembly and local city councils. A vote to repeal HB2 with the moratorium attached failed 32-16 in the Senate.