Firefighters help dying dog cross item off bucket list

MESA, Ariz. — Rocko the dog hasn’t lived an easy life. However, some generous firefighters in Arizona are hoping to turn it around during his final weeks.

Melissa Gable, a spokeswoman for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, says the Labrador mix was first surrendered to MCACC’s Mesa campus because his owner was moving and could no longer take care of him.

Last March, he was adopted but returned to the shelter a month later. In May, another person adopted the pup but once again he was surrendered — this time because he was sick.

Veterinarians and volunteers at MCACC originally diagnosed him with allergies and he received treatment at a foster home. However, his dry skin and sores continued and further testing revealed that he had lymphosarcoma, an incurable disease.

Rocko was prescribed drugs to help alleviate his symptoms, however, these days they’re starting to lose their effectiveness and it’s only a matter of time before he loses the battle to the disease.

MCACC volunteers helped create a “bucket list” for Rocko. The first item on his list: to hitch a ride on a fire engine.

On Friday morning, the Mesa Fire Department allowed Rocko to go on a ride with them and he was able to check the first item off his bucket list. His adventures are expected to continue over the next several weeks.