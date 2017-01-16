California man returns 100-year overdue library book titled ‘Forty Minutes Late’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A California library received quite the surprise Friday when someone returned a book that was 100 years overdue.

The book, entitled “Forty Years Late,” was returned as part of a “forgiveness program” that allows owners to return books with no penalty.

“In a neighborhood as old as this you might get a book back five years late, 10 years late, when someone moves or they’re cleaning out a house,” said librarian Darice McKay.

In 1917, Phoebe Marsh Dickenson Webb checked out the book, which was published in 1909, KABC reports. When Webb passed away a week before its due date, it was never returned.

After finding the book in a trunk full of Webb’s belongings, great-grandson Webb Johnson returned the book on Friday.

“I really enjoyed reading it, it’s one of the reasons I held on to it,” Johnson said.

#ICYMI: A book 100 years overdue was just returned to SF Public Library. Who's been reading it for the last century? https://t.co/4PfXOgpU2p — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 15, 2017