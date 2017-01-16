4 charged after shooting incident on I-40 and Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Four people were arrested and two others injured in a shooting incident that occurred off of the I-40 Eastbound ramp and Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon.

At 4:39 p.m. Winston-Salem police Officer G. S. Rosales was on patrol on East Clemmonsville Road near the I-40 Eastbound ramp when he heard gunshots and saw a man hanging out the window of a gray Honda, according to a press release. At the same time, police received a call of two people in the Honda shooting at occupants of a black vehicle nearby.

After a short pursuit, Officer Rosales was able to arrest 18-year-old William Toribio, 18-year-old Isben Cruz, 25-year-old Donato Cisneros and 21-year-old Fredy Toribio, the press release states. Police found multiple firearms in the Honda.

Shortly after the incident, 23-year-old William Medina and 21-year-old Sorenson Olmedo, who were in the black vehicle, were located at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.

William Toribio is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of failure to heed blue lights and siren. Cruz is charged with two counts of ADWIKISI and one count of carrying a concealed firearm. Cisneros is charged with two counts of ADWIKISI and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Fredy Toribio is charged with two counts of ADWIKISI and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

#BREAKING huge response from @cityofwspolice just off of I-40 E and Clemmonsville Road. About 20 cruisers here. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4pfQTc8jdu — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 15, 2017

Members of @NCSHP here as well. Police interviewing one man, and searching a car. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/vcrttBECCl — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 15, 2017