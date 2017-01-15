× Young Greensboro actor appears in new movie ‘Hidden Figures’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Actors often sacrifice something for their careers. For Tre Stokes, it was his hair, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

When the budding Greensboro actor was cast in the new feature film “Hidden Figures” he knew that some of his curly brown locks would have to go to fit the part. He just didn’t know how much.

The film depicts the struggles and achievements of real-life African American women who worked at NASA in the 1960s, providing mathematical data in the race for space.

“My hair was like an Afro, and I had to cut it so I could fit in the character, because back then they didn’t have that type of hairstyle yet,” said Tre, 10.

Stylists cut a little off at first. The wardrobe supervisor, then the director, said more had to go.

“He had to go back three times,” said Shonia Stokes, Tre’s mother. “Then the tears came.”