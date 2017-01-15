× Jimmy Snuka, WWE wrestling legend, dead at 73

WWE wrestling legend Jimmy Snuka has died of stomach cancer at the age of 73 on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Snuka wrestled from the 1970s to the 2010s and became famous for his acrobatic wrestling style.

The Fijian wrestler would use his signature move, the Superfly Splash, on opponents.

Snuka was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 1996 and was the first WrestleMania opponent of The Undertaker.

He was the inaugural ECW Heavyweight Champion in Eastern Championship Wrestling. Snuka’s children, Jimmy Reiher, Jr. and Tamina Snuka, are also wrestlers.

“RIP Superfly. Only love,” tweeted wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Snuka was charged with third-degree murder in 2015 in connection to the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The charges were dismissed 12 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer.