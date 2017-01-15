× Woman shot while sitting near apartment window in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman in Winston-Salem was injured after being shot in the shoulder while she was sitting near her window.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex at 935 New Hope Lane shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

The victim told police that she heard multiple gunshots and then realized she had been struck in her shoulder by a bullet.

She said the bullet entered her apartment by going through the window casing.

Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.