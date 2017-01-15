× Two clerks stabbed during attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two clerks had minor injuries after a man wearing a plastic shopping bag over his head tried to rob a Winston-Salem business with a knife.

Officers were called to the Xpress Food Mart at 4408 S. Main St. at about 7 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money with a knife. The suspect stabbed one clerk in both hands and the other on his right hand, police said in a press release.

The suspect then ran out of the store heading north on South Main Street, according to police. Both victims had minor injuries.

The clerk who was cut on the right hand was treated at the scene by Forsyth County EMS. The one who was stabbed in both hands was taken to the hospital by Forsyth County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-727-2800.