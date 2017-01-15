× Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old man missing out of Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing 23-year-old Kernersville man.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Travis Lee Blount can call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.

Blount is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Blount was last seen wearing a black Batman T-shirt, a black Batman jacket, blue jeans, white Nike high-top shoes and prescription glasses.

He is described as a 23-year-old while male, standing 6’3” and weighing about 188 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Blount was last seen at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.

