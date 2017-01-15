Individuals detained after incident on I-40 and Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police have confirmed that individuals have been detained relating to an incident off of the I-40 Eastbound ramp and Clemmonsville Road.

Lt. Mike Cardwell says no charges have been made at this time and the investigation is in the early stages.

More than 20 cruisers could be seen at the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were searching a black vehicle which was damaged in the front. State troopers were also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and Winston-Salem police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

#BREAKING huge response from @cityofwspolice just off of I-40 E and Clemmonsville Road. About 20 cruisers here. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4pfQTc8jdu — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 15, 2017

Members of @NCSHP here as well. Police interviewing one man, and searching a car. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/vcrttBECCl — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 15, 2017