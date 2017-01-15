× Dogs rescued from hoarder in western NC up for adoption

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. – Several animals rescued from a massive hoarding operation in western North Carolina are up for adoption, according to WLOS.

The dogs are mostly Chihuahua and Dachshund mixes and were removed from a home in Canton in November. They are being cared for by volunteers in Haywood County.

Duke’s Animal Haven in Waynesville will start accepting adoption applications on Monday. The organization is asking that people contact them before the event to find out our policies and apply to adopt.

An adoption event will be held at the PetSmart in Waynesville from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

People interested in adoption can email dukesanimalhaven@yahoo.com or call (828) 734-0267.