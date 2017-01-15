Lithonia, UNITED STATES: The Reverand Bernice King (R), daughter of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, is seated beside Bishop Eddie (R) Long during the funeral for Coretta Scott King 07 February 2006 at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church 07 February 2006, in Lithonia, GA. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Jason REED (Photo credit should read JASON REED/AFP/Getty Images)
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Bishop Eddie Long — the Georgia-based head of one of the nation’s largest megachurches — has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.
Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by WGCL.
“Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.