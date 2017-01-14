Reidsville man catches massive 800-pound bluefin tuna

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – A Reidsville fisherman recently caught a massive 800-pound bluefin tuna, the biggest catch of his life.

Tommy Adkins told FOX8 that he caught the tuna Wednesday at Radio Island Marina in Morehead City.

Adkins said he is a part-time commercial fisherman targeting mainly mahi-mahi, wahoo and Atlantic bluefin tuna for export to Tokyo.

He said catching the fish was a battle that lasted more than three hours. Adkins described the tuna as 106 inches long and weighing more than 800 pounds.

“He is by far the biggest fish I have ever seen, more or less caught,” Adkins told FOX8. “Turns out that he is the biggest bluefin tuna that has been caught in Morehead City this season, and is expected to bring the highest sales price as well.”

Portside Marina in Morehead City buys the tuna from the fishermen and confirmed the catch to FOX8 on Saturday.