× Man dead after shooting at Greensboro convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting at a Greensboro convenience store and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Terry Allred, 33, of Greensboro, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries following the shooting, according to police.

Police responded to the Grab-N-Go at 637 Martin Luther King, Jr. shortly after 3:20 a.m. Saturday in reference to the crime.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound. Police have not released any information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.