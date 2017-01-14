× Man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting dog

PENSACOLA, Florida – A Florida man is accused of sexually abusing his family dog on multiple occasions over a period of more than three years.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that Bradley Jean Hubbard, 23, was arrested earlier this week after a family member reported the alleged sexual abuse.

The suspect lived with his father and his father’s girlfriend at the time of the allegations.

One family member said she saw the suspect take the dog to his bedroom and witnessed the incident. She said she estimated that it happened more than 100 times.

The abused dog was a pit bull named “Baby Girl,” who authorities said showed signs of abuse.

The family member who called the police said she reported the suspect because she “could not take it anymore.”

Hubbard has been charged with engaging in sexual conduct with an animal and causing death, pain or suffering to an animal. He was jailed in lieu of a $15,000 bond and has court next month.