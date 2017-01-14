High Point store break-in caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Police Department is searching for two people who broke into a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Security footage from Horn Red Dot Superette shows two people opening the cash register, taking stuff from behind the counter and rolling out the lottery tickets.

"When these things happen it is definitely a big blow under the belt,” said Zaki Ahmed, a store employee.

High Point police believe the two suspects broke into the store on Ennis Street around 3 a.m. Saturday. The suspects busted a hole in the wall.

Ahmed says the people stole money, cigarettes and even lottery tickets. It was all caught on security cameras.

"Cigarettes and blunts everywhere, money was missing,” Ahmed said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery’s policy states that the store could have to pay face value for the tickets if they did not follow the lotteries rules and procedures.

It is a potentially tough blow for a store that has already taken a few hits.

“Our stores been robbed several times at gun point,” Ahmed said.

The N.C. State Lottery’s policy also states that no winnings will be awarded on a ticket reported stolen. It’s the stores responsibility to call in that report.

“The people who did this thing, I hope they would understand what they've done because of the long-term repercussions,” Ahmed said.

The North Carolina Lottery is working with the police in the investigation.