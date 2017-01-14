× High Point convenience store robbed

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating after a High Point convenience store was robbed on Friday night.

The crime happened at the Horn Red Dot Superette at 345 Ennis St. while the store was closed, according to High Point police.

Police said somebody broke into the business and stole money, lottery tickets and grocery items. Nobody was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information about a suspect. Police remained on the scene early Saturday afternoon.