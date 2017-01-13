× Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – One woman was taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in Guilford County on Friday.

About eight fire trucks with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department and Greensboro Fire Department responded to the incident on South Fremont Drive.

Two people, four dogs and a snake all made it safely out of the home.

Crews were clearing the scene of the fire as of about 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.