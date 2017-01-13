× Winning Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Carolina Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Winston-Salem was one of three matching all five winning numbers, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday night.

The jackpot, which is worth more than $1 million, was sold at Stanleyville Grocery on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem. Each ticket is worth $355,141.

The other tickets were sold in Iredell County and Mecklenburg County.

This is just the fourth time in more than 10 years that the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot has exceeded $1 million, officials say. The largest ever jackpot was $1.35 million.

The winning numbers were 9-14-21-34-35. Winners have 180 days to claim their money.