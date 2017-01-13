Town of Denton rallies to help workers who lost jobs after restaurant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. – When there’s problems in a small town everyone finds out and if they can help, they will.

So when the Classic Family Restaurant went up in flames a week before Christmas and left nearly 40 employees unemployed, the town and the surrounding community has been working tirelessly to make sure those people are taken care of until they can get back on their feet.

From a GoFundMe page to various fundraisers, the town’s folk are helping.

As for the employees, It`s still a tough sight. Linda Plowman has worked at the Classic for eight years. She’s hoping for a quick re-opening and is ready to go back to work.

In the meantime, she’s thrilled that this small town is so willing to help.

“The town of Denton is like a big family, everybody loves everybody and when somebody gets down and needs help they always step up,” Plowman says.

And she’s even helping out at the fundraiser on Saturday, doing whatever she can to help serve the meals.

Other local business owners like Heather Morris, whose Boutique Bargain sits just across the street from the Classic, see it like this: It could just as easily have been them.

“Just do your best to help people in need, you never know when it may be you that needs something, so even if it`s just a little bit, do your best to help whenever you can,” Morris said.

From the looks of it all, this town seems willing to help until they get their restaurant open again.

Upcoming fundraisers

- Saturday, January 14 - Breakfast Fundraiser at Central United Methodist Church. 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Eat-in or take-out

- Sunday, January 15 - Southern Theater and Event Center in Denton. 4 p.m. - until

- January 22nd - Troutman’s BBQ - Fundraising lunch. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds go to the employees.