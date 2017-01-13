Salvation Army promotes winter assistance program for unpaid utility bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – When the bills can’t get paid and there’s a risk your utilities could get cut off, many families turn to the Salvation Army.

Workers at the High Point office are encouraging people to take advantage of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded, seasonal program that helps people with unpaid utility bills during the winter months.

The cutoff to sign up is March 31st.

“We are able to help,” said Antoine Dalton, Social Services Director for the Salvation Army in High Point. “To avoid them being disconnected, as well as sort of helping them manage their bills and just educating them on ways to cut back.”

Dalton says they help get eligible people signed up to receive the benefits. However funds are limited, and it is first come, first served.

He says those in need should contact the office and see if they are eligible for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or other assistance programs.