Memorial bench, grave marker placed in memory of Erica Parsons

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A memorial bench and grave marker have been established in memory of Erica Parsons.

For now, Parsons’ remains are in the care of the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, WBTV reports. But when released, she now has a place to be laid to rest.

In October, an anonymous donor gave $5,000 to help pay for the bench.

“That was exactly what we dreamed of, to have a marker for Erica and where she’s going to be laid to rest and just have something beautiful that would signify that this is her resting place because she really deserves,” said Beth McKeithan of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. “I wish we could give more than that, but for us, we felt like that was the perfect marker for her.”

Authorities discovered the skeletal remains of the Rowan County girl in September. She was last seen in November 2011.

Erica’s body was found on a property off Moore Road in Chesterfield County, S.C. Her adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, led investigators straight to her body.

The property is believed to be owned by a family member of Sandy Parsons.

Erica was last seen in November 2011 but her family didn’t report her missing until July 2013. At the time she was just 13 years old. The Parsons had claimed the girl went to live in Asheville with a woman they believed to be her biological grandmother, but that woman has never materialized.

Through the course of the investigation, the adopted parents of Erica, Sandy, and Casey Parsons were charged with federal fraud charges related to Erica’s disappearance and were later sentenced to active sentences in federal prison.

Since authorities discovered the body, donations have poured in, and her funeral has been completely paid for.

Pictures of the memorial bench and marker purchased for Erica Parsons. Officials still waiting for her remains to be released. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ErfD6SE23B — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) January 12, 2017