Man wanted for alleged indecent liberties with a child in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is wanted for alleged indecent liberties with a child in Burlington.
On Thursday, Burlington police responded to a reported sexual assault involving an 11-year-old child.
Burlington police have obtained warrants for 40-year-old Robert Alexander Hathaway, according to a news release.
Hathaway has not been taken into custody.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.