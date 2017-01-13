× Man wanted for alleged indecent liberties with a child in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is wanted for alleged indecent liberties with a child in Burlington.

On Thursday, Burlington police responded to a reported sexual assault involving an 11-year-old child.

Burlington police have obtained warrants for 40-year-old Robert Alexander Hathaway, according to a news release.

Hathaway has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.