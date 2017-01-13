Man ordered to pay child support for another man’s child

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is being forced to pay child support for another man’s child because he requested a paternity test too late.

In high school, Thomas and his pregnant girlfriend got married, KOTV reports. Several years later, his marriage fell apart and he decided to take a paternity test for his three-year-old son.

That’s when he discovered the child was not his.

“It comes back zero percent. I was in my office and I saw that. I should’ve expected it but I didn’t and it hit me. I’m telling my co-worker how shocked I am that someone could do this to someone,” Thomas said.

Initially, the judge ruled he no longer had to pay child support. But the judge later reversed the decision, stating that Oklahoma statute says men must question paternity within two years of the child’s birth.

So by law, though non-biological, the child is his.

Thomas is now paying nearly $500 a month in child support and close to $15,000 in back support.

“I wish I was telling a lie,” he told KOTV. “I wish it wasn’t the truth but it is. That’s what makes it so crazy. Everyone I talk to about this can’t believe where the court system is coming from.”

Thomas says lawmakers should change the law.