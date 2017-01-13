× Man hit, killed by semi truck he was driving in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — A man was killed when he was hit by the semi truck he was driving in Mebane Friday morning, according to a news release from Mebane police.

At 6:29 a.m., Mebane police and emergency medical personnel responded to 7320 Oakwood St. Extension on a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A witness told police that Robert Eugene Leenerts, of Taylorsville, got out of the semi truck he was driving to inspect damage to the front end and forgot to set the parking brake.

The semi truck began to roll and the victim was unable to get out of the way, the release said.

Leenerts was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.