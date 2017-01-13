× Man charged with first-degree murder in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide last year.

Ismiles Geraude Williams, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Sharon Kay Little on Aug. 22, 2016.

A warrant was served on Williams on Thursday while he was confined in the Guilford County Jail for multiple larceny-related charges unrelated to the homicide.

The victim was found unresponsive in her vehicle after it crashed on Peachtree Street near York Street, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Arriving officers discovered that Little had been shot. She was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Williams remains in the Guilford County Jail. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz.