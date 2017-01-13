× Fugitive on the run for more than a year arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities arrested a fugitive who has been on the run for more than a year, according to a press release.

Carl Wayne Blackmon Jr., 33, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Task Force, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Department of Community Corrections for allegedly violating conditions of his post-release.

On Thursday, authorities learned information that put Blackmon in the 4200 block of Bramlet Place, the press release states. After several hours of surveillance, an individual left the residence and walked towards a car. That’s when members of the task force identified the man.

The JFTF surrounded the car and Blackmon was taken into custody without incident.

He has additional outstanding state and federal warrants in the Greensboro area. Warrants were issued for Blackmon in Guilford County for failing to appear in on charges of second-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

In September 2015, he was indicted in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina on charges of forced labor, sex trafficking of children by force, and racketeering-prostitution.

Blackmon was taken to the Guilford County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.