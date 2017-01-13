× Restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem to close

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A fine-dining restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem has announced that it will close later this year.

The Honey Pot at 285 W. Fourth St. announced on Facebook that the business will close on March 4.

“It has been an honor and privilege to welcome you through our doors, and it’s bitterly disappointing to know that it’s drawing to a close,” the letter stated, in part.

The restaurant is owned by the Tate family, which also owns Tate’s Craft Cocktails next door. The bar will remain open.

Co-owner Beau Tate said the restaurant was struggling financially. He said he hopes that the restaurant will host a final celebration sometime before it closes.