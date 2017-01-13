× Crews respond to fire near Winston-Salem elementary school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews responded to a house fire near Cook Elementary School in Winston-Salem Friday morning.

The call came in around 10:12 a.m. at 1107 Thurmond Street, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Needham. When units arrived, smoke and fire were visible.

No one was home at the time of the fire but two family dogs died due to smoke.

The blaze was under control by 10:51 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residential fire: 1000 blk Thurmond St. Eng 1, E3, E4, E6, E8, E9, Truck 1, T18, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, B2, Safety 8 assigned. #wsfire .11 pic.twitter.com/J9Ve4wM2MA — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 13, 2017

Thurmond St. fire is under control. Fire damage to rear of the home w/ heavy smoke damage throughout. #wsfire .11 — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 13, 2017