20-year-old NC man accused of brutally attacking ex-girlfriend with machete

APEX, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina high school student was brutally attacked with a machete by her ex-boyfriend Thursday afternoon, according to WTVD.

Neel Salil Mehta 20, is being charged with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily damage after police found the girl lying on the ground in front of her home around 3 p.m., police say.

Officials say the girl had just gotten off the school bus and was walking down the road when Mehta allegedly walked up and attacked her.

According to an unidentified witness, he heard what sounded like a fight going on outside. When he went to check it out, he saw a man beating the girl.

Another neighbor called the police.

When they arrived, officers found the girl on the ground and Mehta with the machete, which he dropped when confronted.

The victim is at Duke University Hospital and is listed in stable condition. A family friend says the girl is conscious.

Police are currently reviewing cell phone footage taken of the incident.