2 suspects rob Winston-Salem gas station at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem gas station was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to Jay’s Quality Mart, located at 3011 Waughtown St. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.