1 killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident south of Reidsville Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The accident happened at 2:10 p.m. on U.S. 29 Business north of Flat Rock Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, Knox said, adding that there was a head-on collision.

The identity of the deceased and additional details about the accident have not been released.

U.S. 29 Business is expected to be closed at the scene of the accident until approximately 5:40 p.m.