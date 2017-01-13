Snow makeup days for schools in the Piedmont Triad

1 killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Rockingham County

Posted 3:47 pm, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, January 13, 2017
Generic wreck image

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident south of Reidsville Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The accident happened at 2:10 p.m. on U.S. 29 Business north of Flat Rock Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, Knox said, adding that there was a head-on collision.

The identity of the deceased and additional details about the accident have not been released.

U.S. 29 Business is expected to be closed at the scene of the accident until approximately 5:40 p.m.