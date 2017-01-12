Woman caught trying to smuggle boyfriend out of jail in a suitcase

ANZOATEGUI, Venezuela — A woman was arrested after several guards caught her trying to break her boyfriend out of jail by smuggling him in her suitcase.

Antonieta Robles Saouda, 25, and her six-year-old daughter went to visit her boyfriend, Jose Vargas Garcia, who was serving a nine-year prison sentence in Venezuela, the New York Post reports. While there, she put the man in the suitcase and attempted to sneak him out.

When she tried to walk past the guards, she struggled to push the suitcase, which prompted them to search the luggage and led to the discovery.

Saouda was arrested and Garcia was again placed behind bars, while the little girl was taken into the temporary care of local social services.

