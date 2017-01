× Woman attacked with machete in front of NC home

APEX, N.C. — A woman was attacked with a machete in front of home in Apex on Thursday afternoon, according to WTVD.

Police said they got the call around 3 p.m. on Venezia Way near Abruzzo Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown. Police have a suspect in custody.

Investigators said the victim is approximately 18 years old, but they didn’t have an exact age.