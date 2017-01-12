× Two charged in connection with Paris terror attacks that killed 130

Two suspects have been charged in connection with the November 2015 Paris attacks, Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor said Thursday.

The two individuals, whose full names have not been given, are accused of providing false documents to Khalid El Bakraoui that were used during preparations for the attacks in the French capital, in which 130 people were killed.

El Bakraoui was later named as one of those who carried out the Brussels Airport and metro attacks in March 2016, killing 32 people and injuring more than 300.

One of the two suspects charged in Belgium was identified as Farid K. He is accused of participation in the activities of a terrorist group, forgery and the use of forgery in writing.

The second, identified as Meryem E. B., was charged with forgery and the use of forgery in writing.