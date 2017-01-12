Toddler with multiple open-heart surgeries takes first unassisted steps

You may need to grab the tissues.

For more than two years, Xander Jameson has been fighting for his life, already surviving four open-heart surgeries and three stomach operations, according to Xander’s Heart Journey.

In spite of adversity, his spirits remain high — and a beautiful video circulating through social media shows him taking his first unassisted steps.

A YouCaring page was created to help cover the bills that the family’s insurance cannot cover.

The page reads:

Xander is a 2.5 year old who was born with 6 congenital heart defects. He has had 4 open-heart surgeries so far and also 3 stomach surgeries. He will need at least 2 more open-heart surgeries. The doctors recently found another hole in his heart that will require another open-heart surgery. He has a cath lab next month that will give a better idea for a timeframe for that surgeries. Xander spent almost the whole first year of life in the hospital with surgeries and infections etc. He is at home now doing OK but has therapy several times a week. Although insurance covers most of his bills it does NOT cover all. Then there is also gas, bills, food, hotels, his sister and just life in general.

The post has more than 156,000 views, 3,300 shares and 1,500 likes.