Taco Bell to serve chalupas with fried chicken shell

There’s no secret that Taco Bell consistently pushes the boundaries of the tasty and plain weird — but the fast food giant’s latest creation might take the cake, or rather, the taco.

The taco is called the Naked Chicken Chalupa and has a shell made entirely out of fried chicken. Inside, it’s packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce, according to Bloomberg.

Taco Bell announced the item on social media Thursday with a caption that read, “The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell.”

“Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip,” Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said in an interview. “It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for.”

The Naked Chicken Chalupa was released in select locations last year and will be a menu staple if it does well.

The item is set to debut nationwide on Jan. 26.