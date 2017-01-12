× Second suspect arrested in Asheboro double-homicide

EAST ORANGE, N.J. – A second man wanted in connection to a double-homicide in Asheboro has been arrested by police in New Jersey.

Curtis E. Little was arrested by the East Orange police, Asheboro police said on Thursday.

Asheboro police officers responded to the 1200 block of Shana Lane at about 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day in connection with the shooting.

Arriving officers found Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

Rodney Jontae Patterson, 27, turned himself in earlier this month in connection to the crime.

Both suspects had arrest warrants issued on them for first-degree murder.