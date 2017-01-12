Second fire tied to kerosene, gasoline mix-up discovered at Winston-Salem convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: The Winston-Salem Fire Department now says a second house fire has been tied to the mix-up that left a store selling gasoline from its kerosene pump, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The second fire was reported at 5029 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem Thursday morning. There were no injuries in that fire, which started when gasoline spilled and ignited, burning a small part of carpet in the house.

Authorities have identified three of six people who purchased gasoline when they thought they were buying kerosene from the Akron Market Citgo station at 3890 Glenn Ave.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem released an urgent alert Wednesday night regarding kerosene purchased at a local convenience store.

Anyone who purchased kerosene from the Akron Market Citgo station, located at 3890 Glenn Ave., in the last 10 days should not use it, the city said.

According to Jeff Heitman, Winston-Salem Fire Department division chief, the kerosene tank was filled with gasoline on Jan. 2.

Heitman said his understanding is that the station sold 30 gallons to a total of six people since the mix-up.

A fire at house on Doris Avenue Wednesday led Winston-Salem fire to the mix-up at Akron Market.

Gasoline has the potential to explode if, for instance, someone used it in their kerosene heater.

