Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

Katricia Smith was attempting to cross University Parkway when she was struck by a Mercedes-Benz traveling north, according to a press release. Smith died at the scene.

The Mercedes-Benz was driven by 18-year-old Christian Paul Burke.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.