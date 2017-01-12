Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.
Katricia Smith was attempting to cross University Parkway when she was struck by a Mercedes-Benz traveling north, according to a press release. Smith died at the scene.
The Mercedes-Benz was driven by 18-year-old Christian Paul Burke.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.
36.099860 -80.244216