Man finds year-old lottery ticket; wins $1 million days before it expired

SALEM, Ore. — One lucky Oregon man won $1 million off of a year-old winning lottery ticket he found while cleaning out his home office.

Even more, Joemel Panisa claimed the prize just eight days before it expired, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Panisa purchased the ticket on Jan. 15, 2016, before placing it in an envelope and leaving it in his office.

On Jan. 9, 2017, he was cleaning his office while stuck inside during a “snow and ice storm” and discovered the ticket. The ticket was set to expire on Jan. 17.

“It is surprising and very exciting,” said Octavio Tamayo, manager of the store who sold the ticket. “My staff is going to be wondering who bought the ticket now. Hopefully, they come back in and let us know.”

Because they sold the ticket, the store will receive a one-percent bonus, or $10,000.