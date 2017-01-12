× Man, 18, charged in fatal hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a woman in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Christian Paul Burke, of Durham, has been charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to the death of 43-year-old Katricia Smith, of Winston-Salem.

The victim was trying to cross University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when it happened, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Winston-Salem police said Smith was struck by the Mercedes Benz driven by the suspect and died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and was jailed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $30,000 bond. He has court planned for next month.

The incident marks Winston-Salem’s first fatal crash of the year, as compared to zero at this time last year.