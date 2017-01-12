Local group advocates for additional greenway in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On any given day, you’ll catch several outdoor lovers enjoying the Bicentennial Greenway and the High Point Greenway.

“Just can get really, really crowded and sometimes. I have to step out to the side to let them by,” said Liz Mundy, a frequent user of High Point’s greenways.

Mundy recently learned about an idea proposed by members of the Southwest Renewal Foundation that has her excited. Members with the group would like to see another greenway built in High Point.

“It would be a wonderful way to get the community out and exercising and improve the quality of life,” said Monica Peters, with the Southwest Renewal Foundation. “It would connect High Point and creates an outdoor space.”

Peters says her organization works to revitalize the southwest area of High Point. The proposed greenway is 6.5 miles long and would run along Richland Creek. The project would cost about $6 million.

City leaders say they are open to discussing the proposed idea suggested by Peters and her team. High Point already has more than 9 miles of greenways and the city is currently working to expand its existing greenway trail system.

Members of the Southwest Renewal Foundation plan to have discussions with the city leaders to see if they will consider putting the idea on a bond referendum to help with funding.