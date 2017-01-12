Hilarious church sign reminds Clemson fans to make good on championship promises

PIEDMONT, S.C. — A South Carolina church is making sure Clemson fans make good on “any promises” during the team’s game-winning drive in the national championship on Monday.

The final nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive was capped off by a last-second touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to receiver Hunter Renfrow.

On Tuesday, the sign was placed outside Piedmont United Methodist Church in Piedmont, South Carolina.

The sign reads, “If you made any promises on Clemson’s last drive, service starts at 10. #allin at 10:00.”

“There are comments of worshiping Clemson and not Jesus and those are rough to take because that is definitely not what we are about here,” Pastor Matthew Greer told WSPA. “The sign is just spoofing the many, many times, whether it be sports or whatever else and we say ‘God if you will do this, I ‘ll do this.’ Majority of people get it and get a chuckle out of it and it has been fun.”

The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31, claiming their first title since 1981.