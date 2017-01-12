× High Point police investigate report of man being set on fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Thomasville man who said he was set on fire was taken to the hospital.

High Point Regional Hospital called dispatchers on Wednesday afternoon in connection to a 36-year-old man who was being treated for burns.

The man had been burned in his lower right leg and said he was set on fire early in the morning. There is no word on his current condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.